3 Rock Songs From 1962 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

The music of the 1960s was still evolving in 1962. Still, the year saw the release of some of the best songs of the decade. These are three of the best rock songs from 1962, which are so good that I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again.

“I’ll Never Dance Again” by Bobby Rydell

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One of Bobby Rydell’s signature songs, “I’ll Never Dance Again” is on Bobby’s Biggest Hits Vol. 2. A Top 15 single, “I’ll Never Dance Again” is written by Barry Mann and Mike Anthony.

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The sad song says, “Oh I’ve danced with others just to show I don’t care / But my arms discovered that the thrill wasn’t there / Unless my arms are holding you the way I did then / So I’ll never, no I’ll never, never dance again, whoa oh no.”

“Funny Way Of Laughin’” by Burl Ives

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Burl Ives’ “Funny Way Of Laughin’” appears on his It’s Just My Funny Way Of Laughin’ record. Written by Hank Cochran, “Funny Way Of Laughin’” became a crossover hit. It also gave Ives the only Grammy Award of his career.

“Funny Way Of Laughin’” says, “If you see me with a great big smile / At some party where the fun runs wild / If tears start to flow and I fall apart / Please don’t think you broke my heart / It’s just my funny way of laughin’ / Yes, my funny way of laughin’ / Your leavin’ didn’t bother me / It’s just my funny way of laughin’ / Yes, my funny way of laughin’ / I’m really happy as can be.”

Cochran also released a version of “Funny Way Of Laughin’”. Later, Jeannie Seely and Jim Ed Brown both put their own spin on this song as well. Ives’ “Funny Way Of Laughin’” comes right after he scored his first No. 1 single, with “A Little Bitty Tear”.

“Lovers Who Wander” by Dion

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Dion’s first single in 1962 was “Lovers Who Wander”. Written by Dion, along with Ernie Maresca, and Jay Campbell, “Lovers Who Wander” is the title track of Dion’s third studio album.

“Lovers Who Wander” says, “She took my love, said she’s not comin’ back / So my world and my sky was all turnin’ black / Now I see the light, I’m wise to her / ‘Cause I found that place for lovers who wander / A walkin’ around thinkin’ about her / Never thought I could live without her / She broke my heart, I really showed it / Look at me now, you’d never know it.”

Photo by Richi Howell/Redferns