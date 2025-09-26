3 Rock and Roll Songs From 1962 That Sound Even Better Today

Rock music as we know it today sounded nothing like the rock and roll of the 1960s and early 1960s. It was a very different time, and quite a few of the biggest rock and roll songs from that era are considered a bit dated. However, there are a few rock songs from 1962 that still hit today. If anything, they’re a lesson in how rock music evolved from the good ol’ genre of rock and roll. Let’s take a look!

“Surfin’ Safari” by The Beach Boys

This classic tune from The Beach Boys is a fine example of the direction rock and roll would take, at least when it comes to surf rock. “Surfin’ Safari” by The Beach Boys was released in June of 1962 and became an instant hit, peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The whole album of the same name is essential listening, but you just can’t beat this particular single. You can really hear the Chuck Berry inspiration, and “Surfin’ Safari” is a simple yet catchy piece of work. Brian Wilson was on another level.

“Return To Sender” by Elvis Presley

The early 1960s were a good time for Elvis Presley’s career, so I had to throw one of his tracks on this list of rock songs from 1962. I went with “Return To Sender”, considering how successful the song was upon its release. “Return To Sender” was a No. 1 hit in the UK and a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 chart that very year. Anyone who was around back in the early 60s probably remembers this song from its inclusion in the film Girls! Girls! Girls!

“Little Diane” by Dion

How about a bit of a deep cut from doo-wop legend Dion? “Little Diane” was released in June 1962 and is a standout release from the album Lovers Who Wander. Arranged by Glen Stuart, this rock and roll song was a successful hit on the mainstream charts. Billboard has listed the rock tune at No. 86 on their list of the Top Hot 100 songs from 1962. I think that’s more than fair.

Fun fact: Rivers Cuomo of Weezer covered this song back in 2007.

