3 Rock Songs From 1974 That Still Make Me Want To Dance

There may not have been a better era of music to dance to than the 1970s. Especially in 1974, some of rock music’s best dance songs came out, including these three songs, which all became big hits.

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“Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe” by Barry White

Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe” will always be a feel-good classic. White is the sole writer of the song, his second No.1. single.. It appears on his third album, Can’t Get Enough. The chorus says, “My darling, I / Can’t get enough of your love, babe / Girl, I don’t know, I don’t know why / Can’t get enough of your love, babe.”

“Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe” was inspired by White’s feelings for Glodean James. At the time, she sang back-up vocals for him. The two were married the same year “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love” was released.

“Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle

The female group Labelle, which included Patti LaBelle, released “Lady Marmalade” as their first No. 1 hit. A mainstay on dance playlists even after all these years, Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan are the writers of “Lady Marmalade”.

The song, sung in English and French, begins with, “Hey sister, go sister / Soul sister, go sister / Hey sister, go sister / Soul sister, go sister / He met Marmalade down in Old New Orleans / Strutting her stuff on the street / She said, ‘Hello, hey Joe / You wanna give it a go?’“

Interestingly, Labelle only had one more No. 1 hit. It came in 1995 on the dance chart with “Turn It Out”.

“The Loco-Motion” by Grand Funk Railroad

There may not be a more popular dance song, at least from the 1970s, than “The Loco-Motion” by Grand Funk Railroad. On the band’s Shinin’ On record, Carole King and Gerry Goffin are the song’s writers.

“The Loco-Motion” says, “Everybody’s doin’ a brand new dance now / (Come on baby, do the Loco-Motion) / I know you’ll get to like it if you give it a chance now / (Come on baby, do the Loco-Motion) / My little baby sister can do it with ease / It’s easier than learning your ABCs / So, come on, come on, and do the Loco-Motion with me.”

King herself recorded a version of the song for her 1980 Pearls: Songs Of Goffin And King record. In 1987, Kylie Minogue had a massive hit with her take on this song.

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