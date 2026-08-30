3 Rock Songs From 1986 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The 1980s in rock music will always be an incredible era. Within the decade, so many great rock songs were released, including these three songs. All out in 1986, I still smile big when I listen to them today.

“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.” by John Cougar Mellencamp

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John Cougar Mellencamp’s “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.” is part of his Scarecrow record. Written solely by Mellencamp, the subtitle of “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.” is “A Salute To 60’s Rock”.

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“Radio was so wonderful back then,” Mellencamp says. “I mean, you could hear Sam & Dave, and then you would hear Jimi Hendrix, and then you would hear Bob Dylan. Then you’d hear Johnny Cash. I mean, the playlist back then on those stations was just, it was a very special moment in time for radio and for rock and roll, and for young guys like us at the time.”

“R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.” says, “Some are black and some are white / Ain’t too proud to sleep on the floor tonight / With the blind faith of Jesus you know that they just might, be / Rockin’ in the U.S.A. / Hey!“

“These Dreams” by Heart

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“These Dreams” is part of Heart’s eponymous eighth studio record. The song was written by Bernie Taupin and Martin Page. Interestingly, Nancy Wilson sings lead on “These Dreams”, a role usually given to her sister, Ann Wilson.

Set in a fantasy world, “These Dreams” says, “These dreams go on when I close my eyes / Every second of the night I live another life / These dreams that sleep when it’s cold outside / Every moment I’m awake the further I’m away.”

“These Dreams” was first pitched to Stevie Nicks, who passed on the tune.

“With ‘These Dreams’, Bernie wrote a lyric that [he] initially called ‘Boys In The Mist’,” Page recalls to Songwriter Universe. “It was a lyric that he had originally given to Stevie Nicks. But Stevie wasn’t interested in it or wasn’t available to do it, so he sent it to me. I was able to convince him to change the title to ‘These Dreams’.”

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship

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An anthem of resilience if there ever was one, Starship includes “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” on their sophomore album, No Protection. The song was written by Diane Warren and Albert Hammond.

The chorus of “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” says, “And we can build this dream together / Standing strong forever / Nothing’s gonna stop us now / And if this world runs out of lovers / We’ll still have each other / Nothing’s gonna stop us / Nothing’s gonna stop us now.”

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” is Starship’s third and final No.1 single.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns