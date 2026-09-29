3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Became Hits Against All Odds

These three rock songs shouldn’t have been hits. All of them were either denied multiple times, released despite the artist’s qualms, or the exact opposite of what their labels projected would sell.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From 1984 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends]

Videos by American Songwriter

“More Than A Feeling” — Boston

Play video

Tom Scholz spent years shopping the demo of Boston’s “More Than A Feeling” around before it finally found its place. Label rejection after label rejection should’ve marked the end for this legendary 1970s rock track. Nevertheless, persistence paid off and “More Than A Feeling” became the hit it deserved to be.

“I looked out this morning, and the sun was gone / Turned on some music to start my day / I lost myself in a familiar song / I closed my eyes, and I slipped away,” the familiar lyrics read. When we hear this song now, it’s really a marvel that it wasn’t an instant “yes.” At any rate, what was supposed to happen did, and Boston earned their signature track.

“Werewolves Of London” — Warren Zevon

Play video

Warren Zevon didn’t want “Werewolves Of London” to be released as a single, though the powers that be pushed for it. And, on paper, you’d have to agree with Zevon. Though instantly memorable, you’d think this oddball 1970s rock song would struggle to find an audience. Of course, history tells us that wasn’t the case.

“You hear him howling around your kitchen door / You better not let him in / Little old lady got mutilated late last night / Werewolves of London again,” the lyrics read. We can see where Zevon was coming from with his initial take on this tall tale, but in this case, other tastemakers were right to make this track a hit.

“Barracuda” — Heart

Play video

“Barracuda” pushed back against everything label heads wanted from Heart at the time. Their early label tried to pull an insane marketing stunt relating the sisters of Heart to an incestuous relationship. Though an unimaginably odd and gross move, the label thought the shock of the insinuation would lead to record sales.

Heart went against their little marketing scheme and delivered a 1970s rock song that showed the full breadth of their power: “Barracuda”. This song shouldn’t have been a hit, as it didn’t align with the band’s image at the time, but the track’s greatness pushed through and removed any notion that they were anything else but stellar musicians.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)