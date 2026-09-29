4 Edgy Classic Rock Songs To Listen to When You’re Angry

If country songs are good at being sad, then rock songs are good at being mad. Anger and aggression are two of the key components of some of the best rock music of all time. We typically associate the angriest, punchiest rock with the late 1980s and 1990s, when heavier genres like punk, metal, and grunge expanded. And while it’s true that the last decades of the 20th century had plenty of angry songs (the last one on this list being a clear example), there was plenty of anger in the 1970s, too.

If you’re seeing red, angry, and need some music to back you up, these four classic rock songs should do the trick.

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“Barracuda” by Heart

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Anyone who has ever dealt with someone creepy knows that these interactions can spark a deep, intense rage at the creep in question. Heart distilled these angry feelings into their classic rock hit, “Barracuda”, after dealing with sleazy concert promoters who suggested Ann and Nancy Wilson, bandmates and biological sisters, were actually sleeping together.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who

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Roger Daltrey’s powerful yell makes for the perfect soundtrack to getting your anger out. And if you’re planning on listening to Daltrey while upset, we’d recommend The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. Bonus points if you can scream along with him. But we wouldn’t blame you if you opted to scream internally instead. We can’t all have vocal cords of steel as Daltrey does.

“You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest

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Judas Priest’s 1982 classic rock track “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” is the perfect song to put on when you’re trying to get your anger out. People trying to knock you down? The man trying to stamp out your spirit? A troubled relationship holding you back? Judas Priest. “Out there is a fortune waitin’ to be had / If you think I’ll let it go, you’re mad / You’ve got another thing comin’.”

“Breed” by Nirvana

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We understand that putting Nirvana in a list of angry classic rock songs might be a sensitive subject for folks. However, the more time that passes between the 1990s and now, the more classic rock they become. And really, if you’re still angry about it, “Breed” by Nirvana is the perfect song to listen to.

“I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care, care if it’s old / I don’t mind, I don’t mind, I don’t mind, I don’t mind, mind, don’t have a mind.”

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