3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Capture a World That’s Long Gone

Like any decade, the 1960s had its conventions. When we look back on that era, certain hallmarks are hard to ignore. Hippism, psychedelia, protest culture, etc. These are admittedly simple images of the era that fail to capture the extent of what the 60s were like, but do a pretty good job of reminding us of that time.



A few more good reminders of the 1960s are the three rock songs below. These songs will take you right back to that era, even if you didn’t experience it firsthand. These songs capture a world that is no longer here, transporting us to decades past.

[RELATED: 4 No. 2 Hits from 1968 That Have Stood the Test of Time]

Videos by American Songwriter

“White Rabbit” — Jefferson Airplane

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One convention of the 1960s that is among the most recognizable is the psychedelic drug culture. Hazy, surrealism made its way into almost every 1960s rock song, creating a specific style that could’ve only survived then. Nowadays, if you tried to write a song that had the same trippy vibe as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit”, you’d be accused of trying to borrow heavily from those who came before you.

“One pill makes you larger / And one pill makes you small / And the ones that mother gives you / Don’t do anything at all,” the lyrics read. From Alice In Wonderland references to 60s rock instrumentation, this song could only have come from one era.

“For What It’s Worth” — Buffalo Springfield

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Many movies set in the 1960s will use Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” as a cinematic shorthand for the era. Instead of putting a date and time on the screen, they will just play this 1960s song and let it speak for itself. This folk rock track was the epitome of its era, highlighting the rampant protest culture.

“I think it’s time we stop / Children, what’s that sound? / Everybody look what’s going down,” the lyrics read. These lines could stand for many cultural moments of the 1960s. It’s most commonly associated with the Vietnam War (despite not being written about that conflict), but really, any political and societal uproar of this era could’ve used this song as its theme.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” — Scott McKenzie

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On the other side of the political upheaval of the 1960s was a commitment to “peace and love.” The “Summer Of Love” needed its own theme, and Scott McKenzie provided just that. “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” was penned by John Phillips to promote the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival. This tentpole moment defined the music scene of the 1960s.

“For those who come to San Francisco / Summertime will be a love-in there / In the streets of San Francisco / Gentle people with flowers in their hair,” the lyrics read. This kind of optimism and cultural unity was in the hearts and minds of musicians everywhere in the 1960s.

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