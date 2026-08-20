3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

You don’t have to enroll in songwriting classes to learn the craft. You can easily pick up a wealth of information from listening to your favorite artists. The three rock artists below are great to learn from. Take this selection of their 1960s songs, for example. These hits will give you plenty of tips.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Anthems From the 1960s That Make Us Wish We Had a Time Machine]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Like A Rolling Stone” — Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan is always a good place to start when you’re looking for songwriting tips. Widely considered the forefather of the modern song, this folk/rock legend is imitation-worthy, to say the least. If you’re an aspiring rocker, then his electrified classic “Like A Rolling Stone” is where you want to start. Sure, Dylan has plenty of songs that are perhaps more complex than this one. But this song is a hit for a reason.

“Nobody’s ever taught ya how to live out on the street / And now you’re gonna have to get used to it / You say you never compromise,” the lyrics read. This song marries Dylan’s folk poetry with a rock edge. Singing about the life of a wayfarer, this song proved Dylan could be a genre hopper.

“Good Vibrations” — The Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys were massively influential in the 1960s. “Good Vibrations” is one song that helped earn them that status. This experimental studio marvel took them from pop sensations to rock legends. If you want to learn anything about pushing the limits in the studio, this song is an apt learning vehicle.

“I love the colorful clothes she wears / And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair / I hear the sound of a gentle word / On the wind that lifts her perfume through the air,” the lyrics read. This song isn’t just psychedelic slop. It’s a considered track with just enough wild abandon to fit in its era.

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” — The Beatles

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The Beatles obviously had to be included on this list. Few songwriters have been as influential on popular music as the members of this outfit. There are plenty to choose from, but let’s revisit “Norwegian Wood”.

“I once had a girl / Or should I say, she once had me? / She showed me her room / “Isn’t it good, Norwegian wood,” the lyrics read. This song was written through the lens of John Lennon’s affinity for Dylan. Lennon took notes from his predecessor and then added his own flair. This song has the power of two different legendary artists. Needless to say, this is a great song to reference in your own songwriting.

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