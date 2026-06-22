3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

The 1960s boasted rock in spades. Everywhere you went, the music was playing on the radio, in dance halls, and at the local dances. Rock was essential. It was a mode of entertainment, and it was also a way of learning about the world.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock tracks from back in the day that make us tap our toes and open our minds. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield (Single, 1966)

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In art, conflict is key. But in real life? Well, it’s best avoided whenever possible. That’s what this 1966 song from rock supergroup Buffalo Springfield is trying to say. War—leave it be. Don’t get involved. It’s not worth it. It only brings bad things. Sound familiar? Indeed, this song was so good and so essential that rap group Public Enemy sampled it in 1998, giving it new life and much-needed new attention. It’s a must-listen.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Times They Are A-Changin” (1965)

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As they say, the only constant in this life of ours is change. And that’s exactly the subject that the Bard, Bob Dylan, dove into on this acoustic-driven number. Dylan, known for his knack for poetic lyricism, does it again here. We are captivated by his lush language. But every generation should listen closely, because youth doesn’t last forever. Therefore, it’s best to realize that the old ways sometimes should stay in the past. That’s what Dylan reminds us of on this track.

“Mr. Spaceman” by The Byrds from ‘Fifth Dimension’ (1966)

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It was only a matter of weeks ago when astronauts were circling the moon. And it will only be a matter of months until we spend more out into the universe. It’s a remarkable accomplishment and one that makes this 1966 offering from The Byrds all that much more relevant. Anything you can do to familiarize yourself with what’s out there is good. Who knows when we might be visited by an interplanetary neighbor? Heck, maybe it’s happened already. Maybe they even live next door?!

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