3 Romantic Lyrics From 60s Folk Songs That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

There are few genres that feel quite as romantic as folk music does. If someone wrote me a folky ballad, I would pretty much fold immediately. Here are some romantic lyrics from 60s folk songs that capture what it feels like to be in love, or to want to be.

“Catch The Wind” by Donovan

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“For me to love you now / Would be the sweetest thing / That would make me sing / Ah, but I may as well, try and catch the wind.”

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Donovan emerged in the British folk scene in the mid-60s, and had hits in the UK with “Catch The Wind”, “Colours” and “Universal Soldier”. In this song, he expresses admiration for another person whom he feels would be impossible for him to love in real life. It would be easier, in fact, to “Catch The Wind”, as he puts it. This song is exactly what it feels like to have an intense crush, but in folk form.

“Just Like A Woman” by Bob Dylan

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“Yes, she does, she makes love just like a woman / Yes, she does, and she aches just like a woman / But she breaks just like a little girl.”

With this song, Dylan challenges the narrative that men aren’t always perceptive when it comes to women’s emotions. Although this song seems to chronicle some sort of breakup, it’s the way that Dylan so intricately describes another person’s sadness that makes this song feel so romantic. Some people think this one is about Joan Baez, whom Dylan dated in the early to mid 60s.

“Dedicated To The One I Love” by The Mamas & The Papas

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“Life can never be exactly like we want it to be / I could be satisfied knowing you love me.”

When the “5” Royales recorded this song, it only charted at number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. When The Mamas & The Papas gave it a go in 1967, the song became a hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard chart. In this song, the narrator is clearly quite in love and seems to be apart from his or her partner. So, they sing a song in dedication to them.

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