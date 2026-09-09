6 Feel-Good Songs From 1975 Every Baby Boomer Can Still Sing by Heart

The year 1975 was a politically tumultuous time, but you’d never know it by listening to the mainstream songs of that year. As the Vietnam War came to a bloody and unsatisfying close and public distrust of the government grew on the heels of Richard Nixon’s resignation, perhaps optimistic, feel-good music was the only natural result. Why add to the conflict and turmoil when you could escape from the hardships of everyday life with feel-good songs like these hits from 1975?

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

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Earth, Wind & Fire had no shortage of fun, grooving songs that made you feel good. “Shining Star” is certainly no exception, with a message that is as empowering as it is funky. It’s hard not to feel like you can accomplish anything while you sing along to the words “You’re a shining star, no matter who you are / shine bright to see what you can truly be.”

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“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)” by James Taylor

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James Taylor offered his version of one of the most enduring love songs of all time with the 1975 release of “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”. So much of mainstream music has to do with relationships going sour. But this song is just pure, unfettered, googly-eyed love, and that really is sweet. “I just wanna stop and thank you, baby / How sweet it is to be loved by you.”

“Some Kind Of Wonderful” by Grand Funk Railroad

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Speaking of feel-good love songs, Grand Funk Railroad’s “Some Kind Of Wonderful” scratched that same romantic itch with a bluesy grit. How lucky a person must be to have someone they feel that way about. How lucky a person must be to be that person. “Oh, my baby, she’s alright / Oh, my baby’s clean out of sight / Don’t you know that she’s some kind of wonderful?”

“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by War

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Platonic love is just as important as romantic love, which is something War highlights in their 1975 classic, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” The song is such a simple idea: being friends with someone regardless of what they look like. Yet, global history—especially in the States—makes it so that highlighting this inclusivity is a radical thing. “The color of your skin don’t matter to me / As long as we can live in harmony.”

“Say You Love Me” by Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac has a well-deserved reputation for singing songs about breakups and infidelity, something made even more prominent with the 1975 addition of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. But that’s not to say they couldn’t dish out a fantastic love song—just look at “Say You Love Me”. “‘Cause when the lovin’ starts and the lights go down, and there’s not another livin’ soul around / You woo me until the sun comes up and you say that you love me.”

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen built his career on songs that embody the idea of working-class romantics rising above the odds and living their best lives, despite their downtrodden circumstances. Songs like “Born To Run” helped solidify that reputation for the Boss back in 1975. Baby, this town rips the bones from your back / It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap / We gotta get out while we’re young / ‘Cause tramps like us, baby, we were born to run.”

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