4 Nostalgic Songs That Feel Like Autumn in the 90s

Even though they weren’t that long ago, there’s something truly nostalgic about the 90s. Here are some songs that are perfect for an autumn playlist. They just fit the vibe.

“Closing Time” by Semisonic

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This song is about more than you probably think it is. Semisonic’s lead singer Dan Wilson wrote the song when his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Coco. In a way, “Closing Time” is about being born into a new era and realizing you have to leave the past behind. Wilson’s daughter ended up staying at the hospital a little longer, as she was born premature. She finally got to go home the day this song was released.

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“The Boy” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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This one is definitely an underrated gem in The Pumpkins’ catalog. “The Boy” captures that youthful feeling of being in love after not being in love, especially in the song’s chorus.

I can’t stop, I can’t breathe, I can’t think

I’m in love again

I don’t need, I don’t eat, I don’t sleep

I’m in love again.

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

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Although “Fade Into You” gave Mazzy Star the kind of recognition that most indie rock bands spend years dreaming about, the band wasn’t particularly attached to the recognition they received. Even when writing “Fade Into You”, guitarist David Roback claimed they weren’t necessarily trying to write a big hit.

“It came almost at the same time,” he told News.com. “We weren’t trying to write a hit song—we were just writing a song. I think we had a melody and a feel and we just followed that feel.”

“All For You” by Sister Hazel

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“All For You” is Sister Hazel’s standout track, and it’s definitely one you’re familiar with. Fun fact: The Sister Hazel namesake was a real Black female minister named Sister Hazel Williams, who, as Ken Block, the group’s lead vocalist, shared, had helped those in need since he was a child. Fascinated by the idea of someone dedicating their life to the service of others, Block named his band after her.

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella