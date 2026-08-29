3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Chill Me to My Core With Every Listen

Rock songs in the 1990s leaned toward grunge and often had dark, moody connotations lyrically. But out of them all, the following three rock songs from the 1990s send chills down my spine every time I hear them. Maybe you’ll feel the same way after hearing them, if you haven’t already.

“Where Did You Sleep Last Night” by Nirvana from ‘MTV Unplugged In New York’ (1994)

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The entirety of Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged set, filmed in 1993 and released in 1994, is the stuff of legend. Few bands had a better Unplugged set than they did. And while many of the songs the group played were chilling and magical, there’s something about Kurt Cobain’s vocal delivery in “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” that still gives me goosebumps. This song is an American traditional song, though it is often credited to folk and blues singer Lead Belly (whose version was called “In The Pines”), whom Cobain had praised in the past.

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“Exit Music (For A Film)” by Radiohead from ‘OK Computer’ (1997)

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Younger crowds might remember this song from its chilling inclusion in an episode of Black Mirror. But back in the 90s, this particular song was put together for use in the film Romeo + Juliet. It didn’t make it to the final soundtrack. But “Exit Music (For A Film)” was so good that Radiohead included it on OK Computer, and it’s easily one of the most dramatic and chilling songs on the entire album.

“Jeremy” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1992)

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Pearl Jam dished out quite a few memorable hits from their debut album Ten, but “Jeremy” still hits me like a punch to the gut every time. This entry on our list of memorable, chill-inducing rock songs from the 1990s was written about a devastating real-life tragedy. Eddie Vedder wrote this song about a real-life teenager named Jeremy who had shot himself in front of his Texas high school class in 1991. The story was so devastating that Vedder wanted to write about it and “give it more importance.” The song is also based on a student that Vedder knew from junior high who had committed a school shooting.

Photo by Frank Micelotta