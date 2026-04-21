3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Everyone Knows, but No One Celebrates as They Should

The 1990s saw rock take an alternative spin. Despite being on the outer fringes of the music scene, these songs achieved massive success. You don’t need to be a 90s rock fan to know the hits below. They are just that popular. Despite being the kind of songs that everyone knows, very few hear these songs for what they really are. Their popularity has obscured their real merit.

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“Santa Monica” — Everclear

Everclear isn’t the most mainstream band of the 90s. But if any non-fan is going to know this band, it’s for “Santa Monica.” This 1990s rock song remains the band’s calling card amongst the mainstream, undoubtedly becoming their biggest hit. Despite its popularity, many people regard this song as a memorable hit and forget its deeper meaning.

“We can live beside the ocean / Leave the fire behind / Swim out past the breakers / Watch the world die,” the chorus lyrics read. This song is about escaping the toxicity of any form and heading toward something better. Underneath that deeply memorable melody lies a much bigger story awaiting. Revisit this hit and see if you can earn a newfound appreciation for it.

“Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls

Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” is one of the most beloved rock songs of the 1990s. Very few people don’t know this 1990s hit. But that amount of popularity can often hinder a listening experience. Those around when this song was released got to hear it in its infancy, hit with its unadulterated power.

Those who only know this song in hindsight, after it achieved era-defining status, have to listen to it through the hazy lens of time, legacy, and overplay. If you’re able to shed any preconceived notions about this song, you might be able to recreate the sense of hearing this song before it was crowned a hit.

“Closing Time” — Semisonic

On the surface, Semisonic’s “Closing Time” is about closing down a bar. But if you chip away at the surface, you’ll find a much deeper meaning.

This song is about the transition into parenthood. “Closing time, one last call for alcohol / So, finish your whiskey or beer,” the lyrics read. You don’t get the full experience of this song without knowing what lies beneath this familiar melody. Because we tend to only half-listen to songs that are overplayed, many have missed this song’s real message.

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