4 Classic Rock Radio Hits From 1974 That Practically Disappeared Overnight

Classic rock radio has a lot of music to rummage through, especially from the year 1974. A lot of top-notch glam rock and hard rock music dropped that year. And some of the best songs have virtually disappeared from the radio today, which is such a bummer. I think the following four classic rock radio staples from 1974 should make a comeback on classic rock radio in the 2020s. Let’s take a look!

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“September Gurls” by Big Star from ‘Radio City’

“September Gurls” was likely the biggest power pop song of 1974. It was all over the radio in the years that followed, but when it first dropped, it actually wasn’t that big of a hit. Today, it’s usually included on lists of the greatest songs of all time, and I can see why. It’s a perfect pop song with a classic rock edge.

“This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us” by Sparks from ‘Kimono My House’

Remember “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us” by Sparks? This 1974 glam-tinged prog-pop tune was more popular in the UK than the US, which is interesting, considering Sparks was an American band. It’s definitely worth mentioning here regardless. The song originally hit No. 2 on the UK charts back in 1974 before virtually disappearing from classic rock radio.

“Flick Of The Wrist” by Queen from ‘Sheer Heart Attack’

There are probably about five or six major Queen hits that make it to classic rock radio regularly today, such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are The Champions”. They’ve enjoyed a lot of hits through the years, but some of their best songs are B-sides that got more attention in later years. The B-side “Flick Of The Wrist” is one, and I swear I heard it on classic rock radio all the time in the 1990s. Nowadays, though, it’s like it disappeared. That’s a shame, because this song matches the glam rock power of its A-side, “Killer Queen”.

“Showdown” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Nightlife’

“The Boys Are Back In Town” will likely be played on classic rock radio until the end of time. However, a lot of Thin Lizzy’s other singles could stand to get more spins on classic rock radio. “Showdown” is one such song that I haven’t heard in years, despite it being one of the best singles off Nightlife. If you want a taste of classic rock radio fodder from 1974 with a touch of blues, give this song a spin.

Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns