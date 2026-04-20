4 Classic Rock Radio Hits From 1971 That Practically Disappeared Overnight

Classic rock radio had a good year in 1971, with plenty of still-memorable hits to choose from for daily airplay. Some of those hits, though, have become somewhat underrated in retrospect. I can’t remember the last time I heard the following four classic rock hits from 1971 on the radio. When it comes to one of them, I don’t think I ever heard it play on the radio. That’s a huge shame, because these songs are amazing. Let’s take a look!

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“I Wrote A Simple Song” by Billy Preston

This tune from Beatles collaborator and session musician legend Billy Preston wasn’t a huge radio hit when it was released, and it’s still fairly underrated today. The soul-rock track “I Wrote A Song” was released in late 1971 off of Preston’s album of the same name. It was also his first single after leaving Apple Records. It only made it to No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, and radio stations favored the song’s B-side, “Outa-Space”. A great tune, but “I Wrote A Simple Song” just sticks out to me.

“Love Her Madly” by The Doors

The Doors have so many hits in their discography that “Love Her Madly” often doesn’t take priority on the radio over tracks like “Light My Fire”, “Riders On The Storm”, or “People Are Strange”. But it was a noteworthy radio hit back in 1971. “Love Her Madly” off of L.A. Woman was released as a single mere months before frontman Jim Morrison passed away. It peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100.

“One Toke Over The Line” by Brewer & Shipley

This folky rock tune was quite successful back in 1971, but I can’t remember the last time I heard it on classic rock or “oldies” radio. “One Toke Over The Line” by Brewer & Shipley dropped in March 1971 and has become a cult classic among fans of “stoner” rock. It definitely fits the bill, I’d say. This standout track from Tarkio peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100.

“Stay Awhile” by The Bells

This entry on our list of classic rock radio hits from 1971 is another chart-topper that doesn’t get spun as much in the 2020s, and that’s a shame. “Stay Awhile” by The Bells is a soft rock song that dropped in early 1971. It made it to No. 7 on the Hot 100 but was particularly popular in Canada. There, it topped the RPM 100, CHUM 30, and RPM MOR Playlist charts.

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