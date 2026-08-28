3 Rock Songs That Became Bigger Than the Artists Who Recorded Them

When you’re a one-hit wonder, you know both the good and bad of the business. You’ve seen the highest highs of success, and you’ve seen the frustration that can come from stagnation and inattention.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three songs below that somehow outgrew the artists who first composed them. Indeed, these are three rock songs that became bigger than the artists who recorded them.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum from ‘Spirit In The Sky’ (1969)

Play video

When you write a song about a spirit in the sky, chances are that spirit might overshadow your mortal career. And in many ways that’s just what happened to the songwriter Norman Greenbaum. The artist’s 1969 song “Spirit In The Sky” is an all-time classic. It’s emblematic of the era in which it was released—it’s thoughtful, interesting, and boasts that rugged Vietnam-era snarl. But despite all these excellent qualities, Greenbaum never had the same success in music again, despite a few low-charting (and strangely titled) songs like “Canned Ham” and “California Earthquake”.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain from ‘Climbing!’ (1970)

Play video

If you’re a fan of classic rock, chances are you know the song “Mississippi Queen”. It’s that great big, buzzing song you’ve heard over and over again at your favorite dive bar. But while you know the tune, chances are you likely don’t know who sings it. Well, that would be the band Mountain. And the song comes from their 1970 LP, Climbing! The group is not exactly on the tips of many rock fans’ lips. But that’s just how it goes. Sometimes your songs outlive your own legacy.

“All Right Now” by Free from ‘Fire And Water’ (1970)

Play video

The 1970 song “All Right Now” by the band Free has real swagger. The track has so much strut and attitude to it that when you press play, you can’t help but take some of the feeling on yourself. It’s rich and catchy. It’s the kind of song that you want to put on your party playlist to get your guests excited. But while you know the tune, chances are you had no idea Free wrote and recorded it. Don’t feel bad—no one really does. Sometimes inspiration strikes in the most surprising of places.

Photo by Arthur Grimm/United Archives via Getty Images