3 Rock Songs That Sparked Backlash When They Hit the Airwaves

Rock songs typically lean into more controversial topics than most genres, but some go further than the average. Whether the artist meant to or not, many rock songs have earned controversy upon their release, only to be celebrated later. The three rock songs below were all met with mixed opinions when they were first released but have since become some of their artists’ biggest songs. Did you know these top-selling rock songs had major backlash?

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[RELATED: 3 Iconic Songs From the 70s That Re-Charted Many Years After They Were First Released]

“Janie’s Got A Gun” — Aerosmith

Aerosmith’s “Janie’s Got A Gun” doesn’t have the most radio-friendly lyrical content. The band sings about a young girl who gets revenge on her abusive father. “They said when Janie was arrested /

They found him underneath a train, / But man, he had it comin’, now that Janie’s got a gun,” the band sings in this controversial track.

While this song has become one of the band’s most beloved tracks, it wasn’t without its backlash when it was released. Many radio stations censored this song, removing any explicit references to sexual abuse.

“Killing In The Name” — Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” was heavily censored on the radio upon its release. The song’s explicit language and touchy subject matter alienated many listeners while energizing others. For every person who sympathized with the band’s point of view, there were many others who found it too much for public play.

“Those who died are justified, for wearing the badge, they’re the chosen whites,” the lyrics read, making a statement on police brutality. This was never not going to anger some listeners, but that’s the strength of Rage Against The Machine: an ability to explore topics others shy away from.

“My Sweet Lord” — George Harrison

“My Sweet Lord” is one of George Harrison’s definitive solo songs, but it also earned him major backlash. Soon after its release, it was compared to another song, The Chiffons’ “He’s So Fine.” Harrison was sued over the song, which sullied its legacy for the first couple of years after its release.

Harrison proved he didn’t knowingly copy the song. Still, he was found liable for unconsciously copying it. It was a devastating blow early on in Harrison’s solo career. Though this is a universally loved song, the lawsuit surrounding it has brought it some controversy.

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