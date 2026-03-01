3 Rockers That Arguably Got Better After Their Career Peaks

Every artist has a commercial peak—the moment they hit the height of their fame. While every band hits their version of the top, not every band falls into a steady decline afterward. Though this is the case for many, others manage to avoid falling out of relevance. The three iconic rock bands and artists below not only survived the years after their “peak,” but they arguably got better. These rockers refused to bow down to immeasurable fame.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Underrated Guitar Solos From the 1980s That Don’t Feature the Names Van Halen, Hetfield, or Rhoads]

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is usually considered their peak. But to say these rockers fell off after the release of that album couldn’t be further from the truth. The most impressive thing about these icons is that they weren’t afraid to experiment after earning immense commercial success.

Many of Fleetwood Mac’s peers would’ve taken the Rumours sound and regurgitated it for albums upon albums. This band didn’t do that. Their follow-ups to this record were odd and often alienated past listeners. But there are many stellar tracks on their subsequent records that not only measure up to the genius of Rumours but also surpass it at times.

David Bowie

David Bowie never had a stale portion of his career. Though his mainstream success faltered at times, his music never grew old. This, in many fans’ eyes, is what kept Bowie going after his peak. Let’s Dance is usually the album that fans consider to be Bowie’s most significant commercial success, but it certainly did not mark the end of his singular creativity.

Bowie was a rocker who got more interesting with every new album he released. Right up until the very end, Bowie wowed fans with his ability to experiment and take new risks. It’s hard to say an artist like Bowie ever had a “peak,” because he refused to be influenced by outside forces. Only his creative drive mattered.

The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are one of the very few bands from their generation still rocking today. But, unlike many of their peers, they aren’t just legacy acts; they are viable rockers that are still enticing to watch.

Though The Stones aren’t in their heyday anymore, they still deliver hit-worthy songs. What could seem like an older band grasping at any remaining relevance is, instead, an exciting, genuinely interesting decade or so for The Stones. Their peak might have been a long time ago, but their talents haven’t faltered.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)