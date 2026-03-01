Todd Snider Tribute Concert To Be Held at Willie Nelson’s Texas Ranch

Todd Snider is getting a tribute worthy of his legacy. On March 20, the late songwriter will be remembered at Todd Snider Rules, a daylong concert in Texas.

Snider died in November 2025 following his hospitalization for walking pneumonia.

Set to be held at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch, Todd Snider Rules will feature performances from Cody Canada, Amanda Shires, and Hayes Carll.

Also set to perform are Jack Ingram, Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Jason Boland. John Craigie, Dalton Domino, Shelby Stone, Ashleigh Flynn, Kat Hasty, Tommy Prine, and Levi Snider will also take the stage.

Other performers include Garrett Boys, Emma Ogier, Caleb Martin, Dallas Burrow, Olivia Ellen Lloyd. Briscoe, Travis Roberts, Sterling Finlay, and Pedal Steel Noah round out the lineup.

Todd Snider Live Participants Speak Out

“I wouldn’t be anywhere in music if I hadn’t stumbled onto Todd when I was a teenager,” Canada, the frontman of Cross Canadian Ragweed, said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “The coolest, the funniest, the wittiest. There’s a hole in my family’s heart without him here. Thanks for friendship buddy.”

Tasjan, who co-produced Snider’s final album, also spoke out about late songwriter’s life, death, and legacy.

“The impact the loss of Todd Snider has had on the music community and on me personally cannot be overstated,” he said. “For over 20 years he was my friend, mentor and one of my closest and most trusted allies, and so the opportunity to come together with Todd’s friends and fans to honor him at Luck is something I feel so fortunate to be doing this year.”

Tasjan added that the show “will help us all to process and navigate the way his absence continues to affect us all.”

Todd Snider Live is set to take place the day after the 2026 Luck Reunion. More than 45 acts will take the stage during the event, including artists including St. Vincent, Lukas Nelson, Booker T. Jones, Trampled by Turtles, James McMurtry, Dale Watson, and Joshua Ray Walker.

Tickets to both the Luck Reunion and Todd Snider Live are available now.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images