3 Rockstar Cameos in Movies That Should Have Earned Them Top Billing

Plenty of rockers have popped up in movies, including the three below. These rock stars were mere side characters in these three films, but they arguably stole the show with their cameos. These rockers deserved a bigger role in these projects, but they did the most with what they got. With just a few moments of screentime, these rockers completely pulled focus.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Artists From the 1980s Who Had One Pop Crossover Hit and Never Looked Back]

Videos by American Songwriter

Paul McCartney — ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales‘

Play video

Paul McCartney has long proved his acting skills. His unique brand of humor has been on display in every scene he graces. Decades after his first silver screen appearance, McCartney brought his rock star flair to the latest installment of The Pirates Of The Caribbean epic through an iconic cameo.

McCartney plays Jack Sparrow’s Uncle Jack, who’s been arrested for pirating. From a jail cell, the Beatle delivers a witty, sharp, joke-riddled exchange with the famed pirate. Following Keith Richards’ earlier appearance as another relative of Sparrow, McCartney added yet another layer of rock royalty to this classic series. No one but McCartney could’ve made such an impact in such little time. He completely stole the spotlight away from Johnny Depp, which isn’t an easy feat.

David Bowie — ‘Zoolander’

Play video

Zoolander is one of the most iconic comedies ever. The talent lineup needed for a film like this is massive. David Bowie certainly tipped the scales. Bowie delivered a deadpan rock star cameo as Ben Stiller’s main character and Owen Wilson’s counterpart have a “walk off.”

Every time Bowie pops up in this scene, the audience gets a jolt of excitement. Bowie proved he was multi-talented in this short but memorable scene. He pulls focus, even next to the slapstick, over-the-top lead actors. It’s his earnestness and subtlety that make this cameo so successful.

Billy Idol — ‘The Wedding Singer’

Play video

Billy Idol’s appearance isn’t just a fun cameo in The Wedding Singer. He’s a pivotal plot device, and he shoulders that responsibility well. He proves his ability to handle comedic timing just as well as he does a powerhouse rock number.

Idol helps facilitate the romantic climax of this classic comedy. Adam Sandler’s lead character improvises a song, “Grow Old With You”, with the help of Idol’s star power. Without the 80s icon, this film wouldn’t have had the memorable airplane scene above. This is one of the greatest, most well-performed rock cameos in cinema history.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)