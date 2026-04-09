3 Self-Titled Classic Rock Albums From the 1970s That Make Us Want To Start a Band

There are two kinds of bands in the world—bands that intimidate and bands that inspire. Of course, it’s better to be in the latter category. Art is all about inspiration—in many ways, it’s an artist’s job not only to release good work but to inspire the next generation to do so, too. Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock bands from the 1970s that did just that thanks to some key record releases. Indeed, these are three self-titled classic rock albums from the 1970s that make us want to start a band.

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‘Ramones’ by Ramones (1976)

In the 1970s, no music was faster, and no rock was more exciting than that of the New York City-born punk band the Ramones. The group released their self-titled debut LP in 1976, and it opened with the staggering track “Blitzkrieg Bop”. The song, which is just over two minutes long, makes you feel like you’re trapped inside a tornado. You’re twisting and turning in the buzzing guitar sounds and then the thunderous vocals wallop you around some more. When the thing finally spits you out, wet and damaged, you only want more!

‘Van Halen’ by Van Halen (1978)

Not only did Van Halen inspire a lot of people to pick up an electric guitar, but the group, which released its debut self-titled LP in 1978, inspired even more to head to the garage or attic and start a band. Why not? Plug in the amps and get the juices flowing. To help the process along, Van Halen’s debut album opened with the riveting track “Runnin’ With The Devil”. If that doesn’t get your burgeoning rock career going, perhaps nothing will!

‘Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers (1976)

Tom Petty is one of those rock artists who seems to have no beginning or end. The numinous songwriter and performer just always felt a part of the rock ether. But in truth, he and his band released their self-titled debut in 1976. And with that Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers had landed. The self-titled debut includes songs like “Breakdown” and “American Girl”—it’s no wonder why Petty has become so timeless.

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