3 Shredding Classic Rock Guitar Riffs Every 1980s Kid Instantly Recognizes

The 1980s really set itself apart from previous and subsequent decades with instantly recognizable guitar riffs. It was the era of shredding, without a doubt, and the following three guitar riffs from the 1980s are still stuck in the heads of 80s kids today. Let’s dive into some shred-worthy riffs, shall we?

“Back In Black” by AC/DC from ‘Back In Black’ (1980)

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AC/DC kicked off the 1980s with a bang, and most of the songs from their legendary album Back In Black could have made it to this list. But I just had to go with that title track, considering it is best known, by far, for its legendary opening guitar riff. Angus Young was not playing games. Likewise, Malcolm Young’s rhythm guitar work was nothing to sneeze at, either. It’s no surprise that this hard rock classic made it to the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by 1981.

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“Money For Nothing” by Dire Straits from ‘Brothers In Arms’ (1985)

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Dire Straits had a great time in the mid-1980s, and “Money For Nothing” boasts one of their most memorable guitar riffs. This song from Brothers In Arms and its iconic riff came from Mark Knopfler, who came up with it during an improvisation session. Knopfler was going for a ZZ Top sound, and while he certainly achieved that, this riff really is uniquely Dire Straits. “Money For Nothing” would end up being a Grammy Award-winner and a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne from ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ (1980)

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I just couldn’t leave this song from our list of legendary guitar riffs from the 1980s. So many elements of Ozzy Osbourne’s debut solo single are memorable and still burned into the brains of 80s kids. That “All aboard!” and cackle at the beginning. Randy Rhoads’ otherworldly guitar riff and solo. You just can’t beat “Crazy Train”. Osbourne had turned the still-young genre of heavy metal into something incredible and worthy of mainstream attention. “Crazy Train” might have been a few slots shy of the Hot 100, but it was a No. 9 smash on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US.

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