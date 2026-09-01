3 Singer-Songwriters Who Wrote Their Biggest Hits in the 1960s (And You Might Have Forgotten About Them)

Some seriously legendary singer-songwriters hit the airwaves in the 1960s with what would be their biggest hits. And considering more than half a century has passed, you might have forgotten about those big hits. Let’s jog your memory, shall we?

Donovan

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Donovan is definitely a household name. But unless you followed his work and were a pretty big fan decades ago, you might have missed or forgotten about his biggest hits in the 1960s.

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Donovan’s biggest hit, at least in the US, is the psychedelic pop anthem “Sunshine Superman” from 1966. Some of Donovan’s other big 60s hits include the vaudeville rock tune “Mellow Yellow” from 1966 and the folk rock jam “Atlantis” from 1968. He enjoyed quite a few Top 40 hits in the UK and just slightly fewer in the US.

John Sebastian

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You might be a bit of a John Sebastian fan and not realize it. This American singer-songwriter was the mind behind The Lovin’ Spoonful, and he wrote some of the band’s most enduring, era-defining hits in the 1960s. Just a few include the insanely catchy and memorable “Do You Believe In Magic” from 1965, as well as “Summer In The City” from 1966 and “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind” from 1966 as well. He also enjoyed a decent solo career. I recommend giving the classic folk rock record John B. Sebastian from 1970 a spin if you’re curious.

Tim Hardin

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Tim Hardin is a little more on the obscure side, but his biggest hits in the 1960s still sound so good after all these years. This entry on our list of singer-songwriters with hits you might have forgotten penned numerous folk and blues songs throughout the decade that found success, if mostly for other artists. “If I Were A Carpenter” became a Top 10 hit for Bobby Darin in 1966, and “Reason To Believe” earned success for bands and musicians like The Carpenters and Rod Stewart. The easy listening tune “Misty Roses” became a hit for Johnny Mathis, and the romantic “The Lady Came From Baltimore” was a country hit for none other than Johnny Cash. All of these songs were written and originally recorded by Tim Hardin, and I think those original versions deserve more love.

(Photo by Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)