Concert etiquette demands that the audience sit back and enjoy the performance going on in front of them. While a musician certainly enjoys a bit of audience participation, there is a point that it becomes too much. From on-stage brawls to overeager fans and unwanted projectiles, check out three times musicians have been attacked on stage, below.

3 Times Musicians Have Been Attacked on Stage

1. Lana Del Rey

In 2018, Lana Del Rey weathered an experience with an excited (or angry?) fan during a show in Belgium. From the outside looking in, it seemed like a fan jumped on top of the singer, pushing her down and pausing the show. It’s hard to know just what the fan was after with this action, but it certainly got in the way of Del Rey doing her job. She kept the aftermath of the event lighthearted, releasing a teasing statement on social media.

“Doing great thank you,” Del Rey wrote on Twitter at the time. “I know jiu jitsu and all of my stilettos have blades in the heels.”

2. David Bowie

We can’t imagine a more offensive scenario than getting a lollipop stuck in your eye. Unfortunately, David Bowie knew that sensation all too well. During a festival slot in 2004, Bowie was on the receiving end of some candy that was launched from the crowd. He made it through the ordeal and picked his set back up where he left off. Though it may not have been an “attack” in the traditional sense, we’re sure Bowie wasn’t extremely thrilled with the fan that decided to make their treat a projectile.

3. Iggy Pop

Now, we’re not saying this on-stage attack was Iggy Pop’s fault, but…it was Iggy Pop’s fault. The Stooges frontman decided to get testy with a biker gang that attended a show of his. As the story goes, he sent a few choice words their way, resulting in them taking matters into their own hands. The singer suffered a brutal attack from the group after sufficiently egging them on. It was just one of many instances of Iggy Pop mid-concert shenanigans.

