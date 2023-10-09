3 Songs and 3 Hopes for Scotty McCreery on His 30th Birthday

The winner of American Idol season 10, Scotty McCreery turns 30 years old today (October 9). McCreery, who released his single, “Cab in a Solo,” earlier this fall, is known for his low, smooth singing voice and his country hits, along with his victory on Idol. He is the second-youngest-ever winner of the show, achieving the honor at just 16 years old.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: k.flay Talks Hearing Loss, Humor and Her New LP ‘MONO’]

We caught up with the “Same Truck” singer to ask him a couple of questions ahead of his milestone birthday. See what the North Carolina-born singer and songwriter had to say below.

American Songwriter: What are three songs you want to write in your 30s?

Scotty McCreery: You know, I’d like to write a song about [my son] Avery growing up. I’ve written a song for Avery about his start and how we feel about having him. But, like, watching him grow up would be a cool song to write.

I think an Appalachian-y, mountainy kind of song, folksy, would be a cool area for me to go into. I’ve never really dived into that before. But that could be fun. And then maybe just a golf song with the boys. I’ve never written about golf. I don’t know about how golf and country music would work, but I do love to hit the links.

AS: And three hopes for your 30s?

SM: Three hopes for 30 and on—again, everything is so focused on [my son], I hope to be a great dad for Avery. I hope this next album connects to people, I hope they love the music and relate to it and want to jam to it. I hope to just continue to build my craft, become a better songwriter, and maybe write a little bit more throughout the year as opposed to being so locked into the album cycle. I feel like that would help me dive back into it whenever I do get heavy on it for an album cycle.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic