Scotty McCreery to Embark on 2024 Cab in a Solo Tour

Scotty McCreery is taking his “Cab in a Solo” on the road. The hitmaker will spend the first three months of 2024 visiting theaters around the country on his Cab in a Solo Tour. Named after his current single, McCreery and friends will kick off the tour on January 26 in Troy, Ohio, traveling to such cities as Atlanta, Georgia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Boston, Massachusetts, before wrapping up the tour on March 16 in Schenectady, New York. Anne Wilson, Noah Hicks, and Greylan James join as opening acts. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

“I’m on the road year ‘round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year’s Cab in a Solo Tour is gonna be one of my favorites,” McCreery hints in a press statement. “Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road – she’s a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they’re both fantastic performers. And who knows, maybe I’ll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I’m looking forward to it!”

“Cab in a Solo” is the lead single off McCreery’s upcoming album. The song, co-written by McCreery, Frank Rogers, and Brent Anderson, is climbing toward the Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. “I love songwriting,” McCreery tells American Songwriter. “I want to tell my story from a first-hand point of view. I think I’d be writing these songs whether five people like it or 5,000. So, it means a lot when people tell you basically through listening to your songs or making a project gold or platinum, that, ‘Man, I appreciate your hard work. I relate to your music.’”

Before the Cab in a Solo Tour launches, the singer has a string of shows lined up for the remainder of 2023, including a stop at Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

1/26/2024 Troy OH Hobart Arena +^

1/27/2024 Shipshewana IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*^

2/1/2024 Durham NC Durham Performing Arts Center +^

2/2/2024 Atlanta GA Coca-Cola Roxy+^

2/3/2024 Chattanooga TN Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^

2/8/2024 Brookings SD Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 Des Moines IA Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 Omaha NE Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 Norman OK Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 Philadelphia PA The Met +#

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre +#~

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#~

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre +#~



*Previously Announced Date

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

~On sale October 20

Photo Credit: Jeff Ray/Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media