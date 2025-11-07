3 Songs by Lee Greenwood Besides ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ That Are Also Great Tunes

When people think of Lee Greenwood, they immediately think of “God Bless The U.S.A.“. It’s a powerful song, and one that Greenwood still enjoys singing more than 40 years after it was first released. But that isn’t Greenwood’s only song. In fact, Greenwood was already having success as a country music artist before the patriotic tune was first released in 1984.

We found three Lee Greenwood songs, besides “God Bless The USA”, which are also really, really good.

“Somebody’s Gonna Love You”

“Somebody’s Gonna Love You” is Greenwood’s sixth single, and first No. 1 hit. Written by Rafe Van Hoy and Don Cook, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You” is the title track of Greenwood’s sophomore album.

“Somebody’s Gonna Love You” says in part, “Somebody’s gonna love you, no matter what you do / Somebody’s gonna find all the pieces of a broken heart / Hidden inside of you / Somebody’s gonna touch you, it’s just a matter of time / And if you’re ever gonna try love again, it might as well be mine.”

“To Me”

Lee Greenwood released “To Me“, a duet with Barbara Mandrell, in 1984, right after “God Bless the USA”. The song, from their duets Meant For Each Other album, is written by Mike Reid and Mack David.

The sweet love song says in part, “To me you are the hand that I reach for / When I’ve lost my way / To me you are the first star of evening / The sun that warms my day / Just as sure as I’m sure there’s a heaven / This was meant to be / No road is too long / As long as you belong to me.”

“A Love Song”

Greenwood wrote “A Love Song” by himself, including it on his 1982 debut album, Inside Out. But that same year, Kenny Rogers also recorded “A Love Song”, with the song becoming a Top 5 single for Rogers.

“A Love Song” begins with, “Why do people cry / When they hear the word goodbye / In a love song?/ Tears are sure to fall / When you know they gave it all / In a love song / Somehow two lovers get a chance / At a beautiful romance / And you wish it could be you.”

Greenwood, who writes some but not all of his music, says inspiration often comes to him from unlikely places.

“Sometimes from what people say,” he tells Smashing Interviews. “Sometimes you see something on a billboard, you hear a line in another song, or you hear something from the media. It’s odd. There’s language all around us all of the time, and when we find a phrase that we like, I usually write it down.”

