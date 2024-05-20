Slash Reveals Why He Didn’t Invite Axl Rose to Sing on His Latest Solo Album

On Friday (May 17), Slash released his latest solo album Orgy of the Damned. The blues album featured the legendary guitarist backing a long line of guest vocalists. However, Axl Rose was not among those included on the album. Recently, he revealed why Rose was not involved in the collaborative album.

The Daily Star (via NME) reported that Slash explained why he didn’t invite Rose or Myles Kennedy to sing on his solo album. “It was my own side thing. So I wasn’t dragging my own guys in,” he said. Then, he expanded on the reason with some good news.

“Guns N’ Roses are trying to make their own record and I’m working with them in that capacity but [Orgy of the Damned] didn’t involve anyone else,” he explained.

The legendary rock band hasn’t released a new album since their long-delayed 2008 album Chinese Democracy. More recently, the band has released a handful of singles. “Perhaps,” “The General,” “Absurd,” and “Hard Skool” were all recorded around the same time as the infamous album.

Chinese Democracy notably didn’t feature original GNR members Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, or drummer Matt Sorum. In fact, the last album to feature those members was the 1993 covers album The Spaghetti Incident.

However, the iconic six-string shredder and McKagan reunited with their Guns N’ Roses bandmates in 2016 for a tour. So, now, more than a decade after the band’s last full-length and more than 30 years after an album featuring two key original members, fans may be getting a proper Guns N’ Roses release.

Slash Worked with Iconic Vocalists for Orgy of the Damned

Slash may have left Axl Rose and Myles Kennedy out of his latest solo project but the lineup wasn’t short on big names. He picked some of the most iconic blues tunes and tapped top-notch vocalists to sing them. The full tracklist complete with featured singers is below.

“The Pusher” with Chris Robinson “Crossroads” with Gary Clark Jr. “Hoochie Coochie Man” with Billy F. Gibbons “Oh Well” with Chris Stapleton “Key to the Highway” with Dorothy Martin “Awful Dream” with Iggy Pop “Born Under a Bad Sign” with Paul Rodgers “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” with Demi Lovato “Killing Floor” with Brian Johnson “Living for the City” with Tash Neal “Stormy Monday” with Beth Hart “Metal Chestnut”

