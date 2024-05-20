3 Losers From ‘The Voice’ Who Went on To Have Great Careers

Not everyone can be a winner, but losing The Voice doesn’t automatically mean your career is over. In fact, quite a few contestants from the show have lost their seasons but went on to form very successful careers. Let’s look at a few Voice contestants who left the show to launch great careers!

1. Melanie Martinez

Martinez competed in the third season of The Voice and ended up in sixth place. She was signed to Atlantic Records after her stint on the show and released her successful debut extended play Dollhouse in 2014. Her debut album Cry Baby came out a year later and catapulted the singer to success. She’s still touring today.

2. Sasha Allen

Allen may have gotten the boot in the semifinals of The Voice Season 4, but she wasn’t done with her career just because she didn’t win the competition. Allen has a pretty substantial social media following and has performed backing vocals for the likes of Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Usher, and more. She’s since gone on to be a powerhouse voice in a number of touring bands, including The Rolling Stones and The Pussycat Dolls touring bands. She’s still touring and performing to this day, too. That sounds like success to me.

3. RaeLynn

RaeLynn was a contestant on the second season of The Voice back in 2012. She made it all the way to the quarterfinals before she was eliminated. The Texas country music queen was not ready to stop there. She was immediately signed to Republic Nashville and has performed with Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and other stars in country music. Her single “Boyfriend” hit the Billboard charts, making her the first Voice contestant to reach the Billboard singles chart post-Voice.

