3 Times ‘The Voice’ Coaches Didn’t Turn Their Chairs

There have been a few rough moments on the singing competition show The Voice. While the show is known for not going out of its way to humiliate its contestants like other similar shows, there have still been a few times when The Voice’s coaches have failed to turn around in time for a contestant during blind auditions. And the results are rough to watch. Let’s look at three times The Voice coaches didn’t turn their chairs during blind auditions.

1. Leon Van Zyl – “Keep Your Head Up” by Ben Howard

Back in 2019, Leon Van Zyl performed a rendition of “Keep Your Head Up” by Ben Howard on The Voice South Africa. The performance had the audience going and Van Zyl really did have a great indie-rock voice that was fit for the song. However, despite cheers from the crowd, none of the four judges turned their chairs around during his set.

“Why are they so confused?!” said a family member in the audience.

It was not an easy watch.

2. Kenza Blanka – “Papaoutai” by Stromae

This is one of the most memorable instances when The Voice coaches didn’t turn their chairs.

Singer/songwriter Kenza Blanka has gone on to have a notable music career since her appearance on The Voice UK in 2019. She performed “Papaoutai” by Stromae during her blind audition, and the coaches’ faces lit up with what can only be summarized as “kinda loving it, but also surprised and confused.”

Blanka is known for her high-octave, “squeaky” way of singing which has made her quite popular in her career. However, the coaches on The Voice UK were just not vibing with it. None of them turned their chairs during her performance, and Blanka was sent home.

3. Ole Aleksander Wagenius – “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Wagenius belted out “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey as hard as he could during his blind audition on Norway’s version of The Voice. His vibrato was on point and he hit all the notes (for the most part). He did a pretty good job with the song. However, the coaches were just not into it. It was less about Wagenius’ talent and more about the song he picked, which didn’t quite match his voice and vocal range.

