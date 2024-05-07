Newsboys Show Support for Good Friend, Former Bandmate, and ‘The Voice’ Favorite Bryan Olesen

Bryan Olesen has been a favorite on The Voice since his Blind Audition. His powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence put him in the running to win early in the competition. Now, with the finale right around the corner, the coaches lose their power to decide who moves on. The fates of the contestants are in the fans’ hands. Olesen’s former band Newsboys will be voting for him when the time comes.

The band took to social media to share a photo of them hanging with OIesen on the beach. “Bryan Olesen is part of the Newsboys fam and watching his season on The Voice this year has been SO COOL,” they wrote in the caption. “Bryan shared the stage with us for a season when Jody was off the road, and he’s been a close friend ever since,” they added.

“Just earlier this year, Duncan, Tait, Adam, and Bryan got some hang time down in Florida. Crazy to see where the show has taken him since then,” they continued. “Bryan is crushing it on Team John Legend!”

The band went on to say that they would all be casting their votes for Olesen in the coming weeks. The post’s second slide gave fans instructions on how to vote for their former bandmate.

Bryan Olesen Responds to Newsboys

Olesen joined Newsboys in 2003 to temporarily cover for Jody Davis while he tended to a family emergency. Early the next year, the band announced him as Davis’ official replacement. He played lead guitar and provided backing vocals for the band until he left the band in 2006.

He commented on his former band’s post about him, saying, “My time with Newsboys was one of the amazing seasons of my life! Grateful to call you all friends,” he wrote. “Thank you for the support! NEWSBOYS FOREVER!!!!”

How to Vote for the Next Winner of The Voice

Voting for your favorite contestant on The Voice is easy. Voting starts during the live broadcast and continues until 7 a.m. Eastern Time the next day. The easiest way to cast votes is to use the official The Voice app which is available for Android and iOS. However, those who don’t want to add another app to their phone can vote via their browser. They can head to NBC.com/VoiceVote to cast their ballots and pick the winner.

