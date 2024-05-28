Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans with Special impromptu Trio Performance at Texas Concerts

Miranda Lambert is gearing up to release her next album. In the meantime, the Texas native is on a tour that will keep her on the road until late September. Over the holiday weekend, Lambert played a three-night stand at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. During the shows, she brought out some special guests to surprise fans.

Up-and-comers Wade Bowen and Adam Hood opened the show for Lambert. They also joined her onstage during her first night at Whitewater. They called their impromptu group The Pistol Mannies, a play on the Pistol Annies—the girl group Lambert formed with Angeleena Presley and Ashley Monroe. It was a fitting name because they performed the Annies’ debut single “Hell on Heels” for the crowd. Watch a fan-shot video of the performance below.

The Pistol Mannies Night 1 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/9z3rgpK6Gm — 🌻Zayda🐾 (@Zayda_29Bs) May 25, 2024

That wasn’t the only impromptu three-piece that graced the stage that night. Lambert’s fellow Texans, friends, and longtime collaborators Jon Randall and Jack Ingram also joined her. They performed “In His Arms” from their 2021 collaborative album The Marfa Tapes.

Miranda Lambert Recorded Her New Album in Texas

Recently, Miranda Lambert sat down with People to talk about her upcoming album. “I went down to Arlyn Studios in Auston and Jon Randall who’s my bestie and co-writer and co-producer, we worked together a lot,” she revealed.

“Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter. I signed with Republic Records and this new team has just given me so much fire and inspiration because it’s all about the music with them,” he explained. About the album, she said, “It’s very country. You can tell we made it in Texas.”

Lambert gave fans the first taste of her new album when she released “Wranglers” on May 17. Since its release, the song has garnered more than 3 million streams and the number keeps growing. The song sees Lambert returning to the fiery vengeful energy of songs like “Gunpowder & Lead” which helped boost her to acclaim early in her career.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images