3 Songs From the 1960s That Are Still Perfect for a Summer Playlist Today

So much of the music in the 1960s is timeless and perfect for any occasion. These are three of the best summer songs that came out in the 1960s, which are still perfect for any summer playlist today.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys

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So much of the music of The Beach Boys is perfect for summer. But if we have to pick just one song for a summer playlist, it has to be “Surfin’ U.S.A”. The title track of their sophomore album, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” is also the band’s first Top 5 single.

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Out in 1963, “Surfin’ U.S.A.” was written by band member Brian Wilson. Chuck Berry is also credited, since the song is similar to his “Twistin’ U.S.A.” hit.

“The concept was about, ‘They’re doing this in this city, they’re doing that in that city,’ the Chubby Checker Twistin’ U.S.A.’ concept,” Wilson says. “So I thought of calling it ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’ I was going with a girl named Judy Bowles at the time, and her brother Jimmy was a surfer, and he knew all the surfing spots. I said to Jimmy, ‘I want to do a song mentioning all the surf spots.’ So he made a list, and, by God, he didn’t leave one out.”

“Under The Boardwalk” by The Drifters

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The title track of their fourth studio album, “Under The Boardwalk” remains one of The Drifters’ most remembered singles. Released in 1964, the feel-good song was written by Kenny Young and Arthur Resnick. It is also The Drifters’ final Top 5 single of their career.

“Under The Boardwalk” says, “Oh, when the sun beats down and burns the tar up on the roof / And your shoes get so hot, you wish your tired feet were fireproof / Under the boardwalk, down by the sea, yeah / On a blanket with my baby is where I’ll be / Under the boardwalk / Out of the sun / Under the boardwalk) We’ll be havin’ some fun / Under the boardwalk / People walking above / Under the boardwalk/ We’ll be making love / Under the boardwalk, boardwalk.”

“Hot Fun In The Summertime”

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On Sly and the Family Stone’s Greatest Hits album is “Hot Fun In The Summertime”. The song was written by Sly Stone.

A sweet song about young love, “Hot Fun In The Summertime” says, “End of the spring / And here she comes back / Hi, hi, hi, hi there / Them summer days / Those summer days / That’s when I had / Most of my fun, back / Hi, hi, hi, hi there / Them summer days / Those summer days.”

In 1992, The Beach Boys released their own version of “Hot Fun In The Summertime”.

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