3 Songs From the 1960s That Resist Clear Interpretation

The practice of songwriting underwent a significant change by the 1960s. Prior to the decade, the majority of songs used lyrics that were digestible, clear, light-hearted, and easily intelligible. Though, as we all know, that tactic was not the most popular one in the 60s, as confusing prose, surreal imagery, and poetic jargon had become the new norm. Consequently, many songs from the 1960s require their listeners to work for the meaning being conveyed in the lyrics.

Videos by American Songwriter

This switch cannot be attributed to one single person or movement. However, two forces that gave it steam were certainly the Greenwich Village Folk scene and the psychedelic countercultural phenomenon. As a result of those movements and others, here are three songs from the 1960s that resist clear interpretation.

“Ballad Of A Thin Man” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has always seemingly gone the extra mile to keep his readers and listeners at arm’s distance from the core of his songs. One song of his that seemingly does just that is “Ballad Of A Thin Man”, as it utilizes bizarre imagery that seems nonsensical on the surface, abrupt sentences of dialogue, and, of course, the rhetorical question posed at the end of each verse.

Without any context, discovering the story Dylan presents can be quite difficult, as these lyrics lend themselves to a multiplicity of meanings. However, and spoiler, the song is about an over-intellectual journalist reporting on the counterculture movement of the 60s. That’s the base of this ballad, but to find out more, you’ll have to work for it.

“Puff, The Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul & Mary

Peter, Paul & Mary‘s “Puff, The Magic Dragon” might just be one of the most controversially misunderstood songs of all time. Like most songs of this nature, listeners can read into the lyrics in any way they want. However, the two most common readings of these lyrics are ones revolving around childlike storybook innocence and cryptically nefarious drug use.

Given the day in age in which Peter, Paul & Mary released the song, many attached the lyrics to a drug-fueled connotation. Although, according to the group, that is not what the song is about. You can make your own conclusion on this one, and join the party of stumped readers and listeners.

“Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!” by The Beatles

One could argue that every single song from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is nonsensical and or just colorfully convoluted. A song attesting to that perspective is Lennon and The Beatles‘ “Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!”.

In short, Lennon’s lyrics, matched with the music, paint a horrifyingly childlike atmosphere that seemingly amounts to nothing subtextually. Though if you look a little deeper and do some research, then you will come to find that this song is actually more similar to a commercial than it is a poem. And that was reportedly John Lennon’s goal and inspiration.

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images