Get (My Bass) Back: New Documentary About Paul McCartney Being Reunited with His Long-Lost Höfner Bass Premiering Soon

A new documentary that tells the story of Paul McCartney being reunited with his famed Höfner bass guitar more than a half century after it was stolen is being prepared for a fall 2025 debut. The film, titled The Beatle and the Bass, focuses on a fan-launched quest to find the iconic instrument, which was returned to McCartney in late 2023 after being lost for 51 years.

According to a BBC press release, The Beatle and the Bass will debut this fall as part a selection of films celebrating of BBC’s Arena documentary series’ 50th anniversary.

McCartney will appear in the movie, as will his brother, Mike; Elvis Costello; longtime Beatles friend and collaborator Klaus Voormann; and others who have worked and/or have been associated with Paul. The documentary also will feature fans, experts, and journalists who were part of The Lost Bass Project, the initiative focused on tracking down the Höfner bass.

According to the press release, the participants’ recollections “are by turns funny, moving and surprising [and] help tell a compelling story about fandom, creativity, love, loss, memory and the transformative power of music.”

McCartney purchased the violin-shaped instrument for 30 pounds in 1961 while The Beatles were living and working in Hamburg, Germany. Paul used the bass throughout the Fab Four’s heyday and until the early 1970s, when it went missing.

“I think anything that’s nicked, you want back, especially if it has sentimental value,” McCartney commented in a statement. “[The bass] just went off into the universe and it left us thinking, where did it go? There must be an answer.”

More About the Documentary’s Production

The Beatle and the Bass was directed by BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Arthur Cary. The movie, which was commissioned by BBC Arts, was produced by Passion Pictures in association with Footprint Media Partnership. According to Variety, the doc’s global distribution will be handled by Fremantle.

Passion Pictures executive Emily Jeal said in a statement, “From its beginnings, we knew The Beatle and the Bass was exactly the kind of distinctive, emotional and uplifting story that we love to tell.”

She added, “Working with Arthur Cary and BBC Arena to bring the unforgettable story of Paul McCartney’s lost bass to the screen is a true privilege.”

Meanwhile, Freemantle executive Ceire Clark commented, “This remarkable story takes us on a truly global journey, spanning decades and continents. … The documentary offers a fresh perspective on music history, with access to McCartney himself and those who witnessed the Beatles’ rise from the very beginning.”

About Another New McCartney-Themed Documentary

Another documentary about McCartney, Man on the Run, got its world premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Saturday, August 30. The film focuses on the launching of Paul’s solo career in the wake of The Beatles’ breakup.

Man on the Run was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Morgan Neville, whose credits include the Oscar-winning 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. According to an official description of Man on the Run, McCartney sat for seven interviews with Neville. In addition, the director was given full access to the rock legend’s journals, and to late wife Linda McCartney’s photographs. The movie also features previously unseen footage and rare archival materials.”

Man on the Run was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios. It will be screened in select theaters before being made available worldwide via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service starting February 25, 2026.

About McCartney’s Upcoming Tour Plans

As previously reported, McCartney will launch a 20-date North American tour leg in the fall. The trek kicks off September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and is scheduled through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago. The outing is part of Sir Paul’s ongoing Got Back World Tour. Visit PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com for more info.

