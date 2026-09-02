3 Songs From the 1980s That Feel Like a Day You Don’t Want To End

The three songs below from the 1980s feel like the perfect day incarnate. You’d have to try really hard to have a bad day when these come on.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” — Crowded House

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This 1980s classic is the perfect song for winding down a party. It still has that sense of togetherness but enough subtlety to calm the mind. “There is freedom within, there is freedom without / Try to catch the deluge in a paper cup / There’s a battle ahead, many battles are lost / But you’ll never see the end of the road while you’re traveling with me,” the familiar opening verse reads. These lyrics foster an instant sing-along. It might not be an anthem, but the cool, calm energy it provides will keep a get-together going for a while.

This is a track you never want to end. It takes the listener on a simple journey through a few verses and some choruses, never really breaking into anything too heady or hard. Like the perfect day, it has its fair share of excitement, but it’s easy enough to keep the listener collected.

“Pictures Of You” — The Cure

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This Cure song was featured on the band’s 1989 album, Disintegration, and later became one of their first singles of the 1990s. Because of that, this song has footholds in both the 1980s sound and the alt rock of the following decade. At any rate, though, this song is a stunner that’ll keep you coming back for more.

This song can make any moment feel cinematic. Whether you’re driving with friends in the car, having a much-needed reprieve from your social life, or curating the perfect party playlist, this song is a strong option.

“I Melt With You” — Modern English

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There’s a reason this song has been put in so many movies. When it’s used, the viewer is instantly washed with nostalgia, feeling the residual effects of the characters’ happiness. Every time this song is played, anyone around to hear it feels an overwhelming sense of energy. When it comes to soundtracking the perfect day, this upper needs to be option one.

“I’ll stop the world and melt with you / You’ve seen the difference / And it’s getting better all the time / There’s nothing you and I won’t do / I’ll stop the world and melt with you,” the lyrics read. These could be used for scoring a romantic moment, a wild night with friends, or really anything in between. It’s a perfect song that gives the listener a perfect feeling.

(Photo by Maxine Howells/Getty Images)