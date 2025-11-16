3 Songs From the 1980s With Secretly Shocking Lyrics

Sometimes, one can go years listening to a song from the 1980s (or any time period, really) without realizing just how shocking the lyrics actually are. That’s the case for the following three songs that have since ruffled a few feathers through the years. And they’re all fantastic tunes, too. Let’s take a look!

“Every Breath You Take” by The Police

This one isn’t so “secret” anymore. But back in the day, a lot of people loved “Every Breath You Take” by The Police because it sounded, on the surface, like a sweet love song. However, when you read between the lines, it becomes clear that this song is more like a horror movie set to music. The narrator in “Every Breath You Take” is actually a stalker, likely with ill intentions.

Every move you make

And every vow you break

Every smile you fake, every claim you stake

I’ll be watching you.

“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

This Springsteen classic has been seen by many as an ultra-patriotic song. But when you listen closely, the lyrics of this classic rock jam are actually more critical of the United States. It’s critical of war and how veterans are treated after they come home. It’s not an anti-American song by any means. However, it is one that shines a light on how vets aren’t given enough care and opportunities once their time in service ends.

Come back home to the refinery

Hirin’ man says, “Son, if it was up to me”

Went down to see my V.A. man

He said, “Son, don’t you understand now?”

“Little Red Corvette” by Prince

If you’re not an avid Prince listener, you might not know that a solid majority of his songs have sexual innuendos scattered throughout. It was part of his charm, after all. And if you listened to “Little Red Corvette” and didn’t listen closely, you might have missed just how explicit this song is. Few songs are more worthy of placement on a list of songs from the 1980s with shocking lyrics quite like this one.

A body like yours oughta be in jail

‘Cause it’s on the verge of bein’ obscene

Move over, baby, gimme the keys

I’m gonna try to tame your little red love machine.

