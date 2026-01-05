3 Songs George Harrison Co-Wrote with Jeff Lynne Outside Traveling Wilburys

By the time Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) disbanded in 1986, Jeff Lynne had already started working with other artists, writing and producing albums with everyone from Brian Wilson, The Everly Brothers, Randy Newman, Brian Wilson, ABBA‘s Agnetha Fältskog, and more.



“I loved it all,” recalled Lynne. “Working with my heroes, that’s what I had always intended to do when I disbanded ELO in 1986.”



Lynne was also working on albums by George Harrison, Tom Petty, and Roy Orbison, who, along with Bob Dylan, would later become his bandmates in Traveling Wilburys.



During this period, Lynne—who went on to co-produce Harrison’s posthumous album Brainwashed with Dhani Harrison, along with singles from the Beatles’ Anthology—co-wrote three songs with the former Beatle for his 1987 solo album Cloud Nine.

“When We Was Fab“

Written by George Harrison and Jeff Lynne

A few days after their first meeting, Harrison asked Lynne to go on vacation with him, and the two went to Australia. Once they returned, they began working on Cloud Nine with Lynne producing Harrison’s first album in five years since Gone Troppo in 1982. On the album, Harrison co-wrote three tracks with Lynne, including “When We Was Fab,” reflecting on the days of Beatlemania.



Back then long time ago when grass was green

Woke up in a daze

Arrived like strangers in the night

(Fab! Doot, doot, doot doo)

Long time ago when we was fab (Fab!)

Back when income tax was all we had

Caressers fleeced you in the morning light

Casualties at dawn

And we did it all

(Fab! Doot, doot, doot doo)

Long time ago when we was fab (Fab)

In my world you are my only love

And while you’re in this world

The fuzz gonna come and claim you

But you mo better wise

“That’s What It Takes”

Written by George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Gary Wright

Known for his hits “Dream Weaver,” inspired by Harrison, and “Love Is Alive,” Gary Wright first collaborated with the former Beatle on his 1970 album All Things Must Pass, and continued to play keyboards on Harrison’s subsequent albums throughout the ’70s. Harrison also co-produced and played guitar on Wright’s 1971 album Footprint and appeared with him and his band Wonderwheel on The Dick Cavett Show on November 23, 1971. The two traveled to India together and remained friends through Harrison’s death in 2001.



On Cloud Nine, Wright also co-wrote “That’s What it Takes,” a song about persistence, with Harrison and Lynne.

If that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes

Then I’ve got to be strong, that’s what it takes

Don’t want to be wrong

If that’s what it takes



The closer I get that’s what it takes

Into that open door, what it takes

I’ve got to be sure

If that’s what it takes



And now that it’s shining through

And you can see all this world

Don’t let it stop, never fade away



If we got to be in this life forever, oh-oh

Then we’d better be taking all the chances



Along with co-writing ‘That’s What It Takes,” Wright also plays piano on the Cloud Nine tracks “Just for Today” and “When We Was Fab.”

“This is Love”

Written by George Harrison and Jeff Lynne

Released as the third single from Cloud Nine, “This is Love” was originally written as the B-side for “Handle with Care,” a collaboration between Harrison, Lynne, Orbison, and Petty, recorded at Bob Dylan’s studio in Santa Monica, California, before distributor Warner Bros. suggested the song was too good to be used as a filler track. The Traveling Wilburys formed out of this decision and released their debut EP, “Handle With Care.”



Vicious words

Drift away from their meaning

And the sun

Melts the chill from our lives

Helping us all to remember

What we came here for



This is love

This is la-la, la-la love

This is love (Love!)

This is la-la, la-la love



Little things

That will change you forever

May appear

From way out of the blue

Making fools of everybody

Who don’t understand



In 1988, Harrison filmed a video for “This is Love,” directed by Morton Jankel, on the Hawaiian island of Maui in Hana, near his vacation property. The video features footage of the island and Harrison playing guitar as waves crash around him.

