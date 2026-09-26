3 Songs High Schoolers in 1975 Knew Every Word To

The year 1975 saw the end of the Vietnam War, Wheel Of Fortune‘s debut, and the release of great music. Everybody, from Bob Dylan to Elton John, was taking on the charts. If you were in high school during this time, you definitely remember these three hits.

“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by War

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This song is all about accepting people regardless of where they come from or what they look like. Fun fact: This song was actually played in outer space for a project between the Soviet Union and the U.S.

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Harold Brown of War told Songfacts: “I like exemplary people around me. I don’t judge you by your name, your color, or your money. I judge you by whether or not you’re an exemplary person. Because if I know you’re an exemplary person, and I want you to move this equipment from here to there, or you’re building a house or you’re shining shoes or stuff, then I know you’re gonna do it the best you know how…”

“The Hustle” by Van McCoy

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As is the case with many dance songs, the “Hustle” was inspired by an actual dance from New York City. The rhythm of the song was modeled after the original, even though the song inspired new dances to come about.

Charles Kipps, a friend of McCoy’s, explained in The Billboard Book Of Number One Rhythm & Blues Hits: “The hustle I saw was a Latin hustle. When ‘The Hustle’ came out and it was much more soaring strings and pop and piccolo and all that stuff, people started doing a different kind of hustle spontaneously—which was more like a ballroom dance…”

“Love Will Keep Us Together” by Captain & Tennille

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“Love Will Keep Us Together” sounds relationship-ity, but for the songwriters that wrote it, this tune was about partnership. Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, the writers, had been working on music together since high school. One of them decided to move to California, and so they wrote this song about how love was going to keep them close, even with a physical distance between them.

Photo by: Fin Costello/Redferns