3 Country Songs From the 90s That Might Result in a Speeding Ticket

The entire decade of the 1990s in country music remains one of the best time periods for the genre. Throughout the 1990s in country music, there were slow songs, heartbreaking songs, and uptempo songs. There are also country songs from the 1990s that are so fast, they might result in a speeding ticket, especially with these three songs.

“I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” by Alabama

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Alabama knows you might get a speeding ticket while listening to this song, even if you’re in a hurry going nowhere. In 1992, Alabama released “I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)”. The song, written by Roger Murrah and Randy VanWarmer, is part of the group’s American Pride record.

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“I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” says in part, “Don’t know why / I have to drive so fast / My car has nothing to prove / It’s not new / But it’ll do 0 to 60 in 5.2.“

After “I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)”, Alabama only had one more No. 1 single. In 1993, they reached the top of the charts for the final time with “Reckless”.

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” by John Michael Montgomery

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In 1995, John Michael Montgomery released “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)”. The fast-paced song, written by Robb Royer and Rich Fagan, is part of Montgomery’s eponymous third studio album.

The chorus of “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” says in part, “I’m sold to the lady in the second row / She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten I know / She’s got ruby red lips, blond hair, blue eyes / And I’m about to bid my heart good-bye.”

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” became a three-week No.1 hit for Montgomery.

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” by Garth Brooks

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In 1993, Garth Brooks released “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)”. A party anthem if there ever was one, Brooks wrote Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” with Kent Blazy and Kim Williams. It is part of In Pieces, his fifth record.

“Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘Til the Sun Comes Up)” says, “Ain’t going down ’til the sun comes up / Ain’t givin’ in ’til they get enough / Going ’round the world in a pick-up truck / Ain’t goin’ down ’til the sun comes up.”

Interestingly, Brooks’ future wife, Trisha Yearwood, sings background vocals on all of the songs on In Pieces, including this one.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images