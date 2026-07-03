3 Songs Released During the Summer of Love That Epitomized the Movement

The Summer of Love was one of the most important contemporary cultural movements. It impacted not only music but the world at large. But, because we always have our sights set on what the music world is doing, let’s revisit the impact this fateful summer had on artists. The three songs below were all released in 1967, punctuating what would become known as the Summer of Love. These songs give those of us who weren’t around to experience it an idea of what it would’ve been like. Revisit these iconic tracks as a sort of time machine back to a hazy, peace sign-laden, 1970s summer.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Will Get Your Friends Singing]

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“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” — Scott McKenzie

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We have to start with the pseudo-theme song for the Summer of Love: Scott McKenzie’s “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)”. This song was written in support of the Monterey International Pop Music Festival, a symbol of the Summer of Love.

Written by John Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, this song highlighted the hippie epicenter of San Francisco, inviting all who listened to join the movement. “If you’re going to San Francisco / You’re gonna meet some gentle people there,” the lyrics read.

“All You Need Is Love” — The Beatles

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There were many reasons to join the movement of the Summer of Love, but one unifying creed was an idealistic outlook that favored loving your fellow man. Love, peace, and harmony were pillars that upheld this iconic cultural moment. No song better explains this approach to life than The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”.

This era of The Beatles’ career saw them lean headfirst into psychedelia and other hippie accouterments. They penned this song as a sort of manifesto for their time, capturing the feelings of their peers.

“Purple Haze” — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

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Representing the harder edges of the Summer of Love is Jimi Hendrix. His trailblazing efforts in the acid rock scene were paramount to this cultural moment. As much as the hippie movement was about peace and love, there was some significant drug influence at play. Hendrix’s music was tailor-made to accompany a mind trip.

One of his most famous efforts, “Purple Haze”, was a defining track of the Summer of Love. It might’ve not have had the same unifying, communal ideals as the first two songs on this list, but its spirit was in the right place.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)