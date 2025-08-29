3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1985

Need a few nostalgic songs from 1985 to remind you of your younger years? The mid-1980s boasted quite a few excellent releases in pop, rock, and new wave. And the following three nostalgic songs from 1985 have probably been stored away in your brain, ready to circulate on repeat in your mind after hearing them again for the first time in ages. I don’t take responsibility if these get stuck in your head. Not like that’s a bad thing, anyway. These tunes are absolutely bangers!

Videos by American Songwriter

“If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” by Sting

This is one of many 1980s hits from Sting that have probably been burned into your subconscious if you were young (or, honestly, alive) in that decade. This pop rock tune with a little bit of a jazz fusion vibe was released in May 1985. It is actually the very first single from Sting’s debut solo record outside of The Police, The Dream Of The Blue Turtles. “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free” was a fine way to kick off a career. And if you do some digging, you might be able to find a demo version of this hit song that features the talents of Phil Collins.

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves

There’s a reason why this song has been used in plenty of film and TV series soundtracks. It’s absolutely addictive. “Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina And The Waves came out in April 1985. It was an immediate success for the British new wave outfit. This upbeat, catchy tune made it to No. 9 in the US and No. 8 in the UK. It also charted well in other countries.

Funnily enough, the majority of Katrina And The Waves’ members didn’t love the song when they first recorded it. Lead singer Katrina Leskanich thought it wasn’t suitable for the band’s sound. Their bassist, Vince de la Cruz, thought it was “irritating.”

“All She Wants To Do Is Dance” by Don Henley

It’s only natural that a Don Henley song would make it to our list of nostalgic songs that came out in the year 1985. “All She Wants To Do Is Dance” was actually written by Danny Kortchmar (known for helping to make hits for the likes of Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor). However, this song would not have the same kind of magic if it were performed by any other vocalist. This song remains one of Henley’s most successful charting singles, as it peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was first released.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images