3 Songs That Made People Fall in Love With Country Music

In years past, country music had a niche listenership. There were plenty of people who were “listening to everything but country.” But there were songs with such a strong crossover appeal that served as gateways into the genre. The three country hits below all managed to pull in listeners who previously wouldn’t have called themselves country fans. Were these songs your first introduction to country music?

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“Love Story” — Taylor Swift

Really, anything by Taylor Swift could be included on this list. The country singer-turned-pop star didn’t really need a genre classification. From her earliest days, there was a sense of crossover appeal. So, when she decided to take the leap into a new genre, it really wasn’t all that big a deal.

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But if I had to pick one Swift country song that brought in a wide array of listeners to country music, it would be “Love Story.” This Romeo and Juliet-themed track is beloved amongst listeners of all persuasions. If you weren’t a country fan already before this Swift classic came out, it likely got the gears turning.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” — Shania Twain

You certainly don’t have to be a country fan to know Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” This track plays pretty much everywhere, from pop clubs to honky-tonks. It’s one of the most well-known songs of all time, helping to corner the non-country crowd.

Having an affinity for this song has moved many listeners to delve even further into country music. Whether it’s listening to more Twain hits or her peers, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” has created many country music fans.

“Wide Open Spaces” — The Chicks

The Chicks are a group that many listeners have gotten into, even if they aren’t country fans by nature. Their massive 90s and 00s hits crossed over into the pop market, reaching many more ears than their genre did at the time. “Wide Open Spaces” is one of the songs that helped them earn crossover fame, resonating with a wide array of listeners due to its subject matter.

Though this song is uber country, it has a theme many can relate to: starting a new chapter in life. This isn’t an experience reserved for country fans, leading many listeners from other genres to turn to The Chicks for guidance through those times in life.

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