Journey Singer Sparks Confusion With Cryptic Message During Band’s Farewell Tour

Wanting to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Journey, the band kicked off their Final Frontier Tour back in February. The concert featured hit songs like “Lights,” “Faith in the Heartland,” “Stone in Love,” and of course, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” But while a moment of celebration for the band and fans, frontman Arnel Pineda caused a great deal of confusion surrounding the tour after he claimed he tried to back out. If that wasn’t enough, a new message has the singer thanking fans for supporting a “new chapter” in his life.

Videos by American Songwriter

The rumors, speculation, and drama surrounding Journey continue to expand as Pineda shared a somewhat confusing message on Facebook. It started with an apology to those who have consistently tried to get in touch with him. He insisted he was only “being aloof” and it “wasn’t intentional nor a disrespect, it’s just that there’s nothing to tell much.”

From there, Pineda took a trip down memory lane, remembering the time of his life when he was first approached by Journey. Thrilled to be part of such a legacy, he was shocked by how fast time passed. “Before we all knew it, 18 and a half years [had] passed, so that’s all there is. Other details or behind the scenes incidents and moments? They’re all but [a] blur while chasing the shadows of greatness I’ll never be able to catch nor achieve.”

[RELATED: Neal Schon Responds to Arnel Pineda Allegations Over Journey Tour]

Arnel Pineda Asks For Privacy Will Entering New Chapter

With Pineda discussing his career, some fans wondered what led him to post the message. Already expressing his urge to quit the group in the past, fans couldn’t help but question if Pineda was once again hinting at a possible departure from Journey.

For those hoping for some closure in Pineda’s message, it ended with more uncertainty as he embraced what he considered to be a new chapter. “I just wanna urge your respect to my privacy as I navigate a new chapter in my life that’s still kinda scary coz for me, it’s unknown and won’t reveal much of what I’m expecting it to be. The mystery of living a life in this world we are all in. … Well, I’ll keep chasing.”

Just the latest turn in an already uncertain moment, Pineda’s message leaves more questions than answers. As Journey continues its farewell run, the band remains committed to the stage and the fans. But whatever lies ahead is a mystery.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)