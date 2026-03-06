3 Songs That Marked the Moment Rock Music Became More Mature and Less Rebellious in the 1980s

Rock music from the 1980s had a synthier, softer, and more ballad-focused vibe than the rebellious era of 1970s rock. Of course, rock music still had its rebellious side in the 1980s; just look at the continuation of punk rock. However, some songs from that decade definitely marked the moment that rock became a little bit more mature. Let’s take a look at a few such songs.

“With Or Without You” by U2 (1987)

This one’s a shoo-in. “With Or Without You” by U2 was a pretty big deal back in 1987, and it really proved that the 1980s was the decade of vulnerability in some rock subgenres. Instead of leaning toward the standard aggression of post-punk, this classic 80s rock ballad opted for a polished sound, heady lyrics, and an introspective overall theme that tied the whole thing together. It’s no surprise that listeners were into it. “With Or Without You” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and numerous other charts upon its release.

“Brothers In Arms” by Dire Straits (1985)

The 1960s and 1970s eras of rock music were mature in the sense that so much anti-Vietnam War music was hitting the airwaves. Poignant tunes that focused on the plight of American soldiers in an unwinnable war were everywhere. After the war ended, much of that protest genre faded away. In 1985, though, blues rock outfit Dire Straits helped to bring it back in a more polished and mature fashion for the new generation with “Brothers In Arms”. This song, written in 1982, is about Great Britain’s involvement in the Falklands War. Mark Knopfler would record another version of the song decades later in 2007 to raise money for British vets who suffered from PTSD because of that conflict.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins (1981)

Alright, I’m being biased. I really love this song. It’s one of my favorites from the 1980s. But I am including it on our list of groundbreaking rock music tracks from the 1980s because there really was nothing else out there quite like it in 1981. It’s a minimalist rock song, rich with unsettling and symbolic lyricism that led to some pretty dark rumors about Phil Collins. And all that texture and atmosphere crescendos into one of the most memorable, yet brief, drum solos of all time. A truly iconic song for the ages.

Photo by Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock