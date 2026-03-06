Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Recalls Final Conversation With His Dad: “He Was Done. He Was Okay With His Journey”

While not the first icon to pass away, Ozzy Osbourne left behind a legacy on his own terms. Although battling several health issues over the last few years, the singer pushed himself to take the stage one last time at the Back to the Beginning concert. Joining forces with Black Sabbath, the charity concert was a historic moment in heavy metal. Sadly, Ozzy passed away on July 22. Still mourning the loss of his father, Jack Osbourne explained one of his last interactions with his father and how he was ready.

Speaking with Jamie Kennedy on the Hate To Break It To Ya podcast, Jack admitted that even with his father’s dwindling health, it came as a shock when he died. “Yeah, it was a surprise, for sure. Obviously, everyone knew he was sick… But, yeah, we weren’t expecting it to be as quick as it was.”

Recalling the end of the Back to the Beginning concert, Jack revealed how his father wanted to cut his signature hair off. “Right before I left, I was putting him to bed, and he was, like, brushing his teeth or whatever, and he was looking at himself in the mirror, and he goes, ‘I think I’m gonna cut my hair off.’ I’m, like, ‘Why?’ And he’s, like, ‘I’ve retired. I’m not a rock star anymore.’”

Ozzy Osbourne “Had Some Breakfast” Before Passing Away

That single statement was more than enough to stick with Jack. Having time to process their final conversation, he added, “I think about that, and I’m, like, yeah, he was done. He was okay with his journey.”

When news broke that Ozzy passed away, countless stars, singers, musicians, and celebrities took a moment to honor the massive legacy of the Prince of Darkness. But for Jack, the day his father died was like any other. “It was a few days after I got back that he passed, and we were… Even the morning that he passed, it was like, it wasn’t anything dramatic at all. He was up, he was doing his thing, had some breakfast, and that was it.”

For Jack, the moment wasn’t filled with chaos or heartbreak, but acceptance. Ozzy spent decades living life louder than most, but in the end, the icon left the world the same way he chose to live in it – on his own terms.

