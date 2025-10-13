3 Songs That Mask Their Melancholic Meaning with a Marvelous Melody

One of the marks of a great artist is when they create a double-sided work that serves more than one purpose. In music, artists often execute this purpose through contrasting lyrics and music. An artist can create a lyrically happy song with a sad melody, though we are focusing on the contrast of that. So, here are three songs that mask their melancholic meaning with a marvelous melody.

“Mamma Mia” by ABBA

We don’t want to make a blanket statement, but it seems the majority of people who know the ABBA song “Mamma Mia” associate it with celebration and festivities. The 1975 single is a staple among weddings, karaoke bars, and other upbeat events that use music to bolster the positivity in place. Musically, “Mamma Mia” is incredibly upbeat, but lyrically, not so much.

Underneath the joyous melody is a story about a woman who falls back in love with her unfaithful ex-lover despite her knowing that it will end in misery, like it has before. Longing, regret, in a fervent love in the face of disappointment, is what this ABBA single is about, not celebration.

“Hey Ya!” by OutKast

OutKast‘s 2003 single “Hey Ya!” is similar to “Mamma Mia” in the sense that it is played at birthday parties, karaoke bars, and other events that entail gleeful and mindless singing and dancing. Given that this song has a melody conducive to tuning out, it seems a large majority of folks don’t really know the true meaning.

The story told in this single is of two lovers who stay together out of fear of loneliness and the need to keep up appearances. When dancing and shouting to the chorus of this song, one would likely never realize that this song is a critique of propriety and the fleeting nature of love.

“Hard Times” by Paramore

Paramore‘s 2017 single “Hard Times” is the epitome of a 2010 pop-rock song. It’s upbeat, an easy listen, and consequently, doesn’t demand that listeners read into the lyrics. Rather, it just makes them react to the music.

The words to “Hard Times” do not match the catchy and poppy hooks and melody of the song. Instead, Hailey Williams and Paramore’s lyrics are about depression, internal struggles, purpose, as well as a lack of it. So, the melody might have been crafted for the charts, but the lyrics certainly were not.

Photo by RB/Redferns/Getty Images