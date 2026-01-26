3 Songs That Resonated With Teens More Than Adults in the Late 1970s

Quite a few songs from the late 1970s resonated with teens more than adults in the latter half of the decade. The following three jams were certainly popular with adults at the time. However, teenaged listeners definitely played a big role in their success. Let’s take a look at some classic hits, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Grease” by Frankie Valli (1978)

If it weren’t for musical-loving teenagers in 1978, who knows how Grease would have faired at the box office? Teens also loved this song from the film’s soundtrack, written by Barry Gibb (of Bee Gees, who were also enjoying some serious chart success in 1978) and performed by Frankie Valli.

This funky disco-pop tune was a massive hit upon its release, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 globally.

“My Sharona” by The Knack (1979)

It’s definitely not a good thing that 25-year-old Doug Fieger of The Knack was in a relationship with a 17-year-old ahead of the release of this ode titled “My Sharona”. However, the song about young love resonated with young people in love, and teens had a hand in propelling this song to the top of the charts.

The power pop hit “My Sharona” was a commercial success across the board. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, No. 6 on the UK Singles chart, and did similarly well around the world. The song would end up being The Knack’s only Top 10 US hit, landing them in one-hit wonder territory.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie (1979)

New wave was kicking off in the late 1970s. And no group of people embraced it more than teens who were ready for a new type of music. That likely resulted in Blondie’s disco-new wave hit, “Heart Of Glass”, propelling to the top of the charts. Teens in the late 1970s didn’t mess around when it came to new wave songs!

“Heart Of Glass” was a very successful single from the group’s album Parallel Lines. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and UK Singles chart. The tune hit the Top 10 almost entirely across the board. Today, this song is considered one of Blondie’s signature tunes.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images