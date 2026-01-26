Alice Cooper Unveils Dates for a New Spring US Trek Dubbed the “Alice’s Attic” Tour

Alice Cooper has expanded his 2026 tour plans with a new series of spring concerts in the United States. The trek, which will mainly visit the Southern U.S. and the Midwest, has been dubbed the “Alice’s Attic” tour.

The outing features 17 newly announced dates, spanning from an April 14 show San Antonio, Texas, through a May 6 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The shock rocker also will perform at two previously announced festivals in early May. The first is the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival, which is scheduled for May 7 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The second is the MMRBQ 2026, which taking place on May 9 in Camden, New Jersey. The latter event is hosted by the Philadelphia rock radio station WMMR.

Tickets for the new headlining shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Various pre-sale opportunities will be available starting on Tuesday, January 27, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 2026 tour is named after his syndicated radio show. The trek will feature a production that Cooper introduced in during his fall 2025 co-headlining tour with Judas Priest.

Fans can expect a fun, hard-rocking macabre spectacle that pays homage to horror movies, vaudeville, and more.

Cooper’s Other 2026 Performance Plans

As previously reported, Cooper also will be teaming up with magician Criss Angel for series of seven unique performances in Las Vegas this year. The shows, dubbed “Welcome to Our Nightmare,” are scheduled for March 6-8, April 3-4, and May 22-23 at the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The performances will feature a rock concert combined with an over-the-top magic presentation. The extravaganza is described as “the Shock Rock Magic experience of a lifetime,” and “a theatrical visual feast.” During the shows, Cooper and his band will deliver a 90-minute performance featuring many of his classic hits. Angel will be onstage at the same time performing macabre magic tricks and spectacular illusions.

In addition, Alice has lined up an early-summer European tour that will feature headlining shows and festival appearances.

The trek kicks off on June 13 with a concert in Istanbul, Turkey, and is plotted out through a July 12 performance at the AMA Music Festival in Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy. The outing also includes shows in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Germany.

Visit AliceCooper.com for full details.

Cooper also will be reuniting with his supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, for a late-summer tour of Europe. That trek runs from an August 12 concert in London through a September 2 show in Este, Italy. Hollywood Vampires also features Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor/musician Johnny Depp.

4/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

4/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/17 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

4/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

4/19 – Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill

4/21 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

4/23 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

4/24 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

4/25 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

4/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

4/28 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

4/29 – Spartanburg, SC @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

5/1 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

5/2 – Albany, GA @ Albany Civic Center

5/3 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

5/5 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

5/6 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center – Au-Rene Theater

5/7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

